'Park PHL' allows travelers to prebook a parking spot at Philadelphia's airport online

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport can now book a parking spot at the airport online through Park PHL.

Travelers can now book a parking spot at PHL online

Travelers can now book a parking spot at PHL online Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport can now book a parking spot at the airport online through Park PHL.

Travelers can now book a parking spot at PHL online Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport can now book a parking spot at the airport online through Park PHL.

Travelers can now book a parking spot at PHL online Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport can now book a parking spot at the airport online through Park PHL.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport can now book a parking spot at the airport online.

The airport launched "Park PHL" on Thursday.

The program allows travelers to secure a spot in the economy lot before they even leave the house.

The airport will launch "Park PHL Valet" next month, which will be the airport's first valet parking service.

Valet parking will start at $50 a day.