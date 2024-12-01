A spokesperson for the airport says Sunday is expected to be the busiest day of Thanksgiving travel.

Travelers endure long lines at PHL to end the holiday weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The TSA line at Philadelphia International Airport snaked around as people waited for close to 40 minutes Sunday afternoon.

Some made sure they arrived early.

"It's pretty long, but it's not very surprising. I mean this is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, it's kind of expected," said Dylan Monteiro, of Phoenixville.

Saturday, there were long lines at Philadelphia International Airport caused by a power outage on Friday night that extended into Saturday afternoon.

All of that taking place during one of the busiest travel days at the airport.

"I just wanted to avoid as many crowds as I possibly could, so I got up early, dropped off the rental car, walking through TSA pre," said Ryan Donovan, from Denver, Colorado.

She advises travelers to check their airline for the latest information and arrive at least two hours before the flight.

"I definitely got here earlier than normal, I got here like two hours, normally I have TSA pre-check so I get here an hour earlier," said Barbie Weiler, of Media.

While many had a good time seeing family.

"I was here for Thanksgiving break, to see the family, and now I'm going to finish my finals," said Jadon Tang, of Newtown, Pennsylvania.

It's now time to head back to school or work.

"Back to reality, back to reality, but hey, we had a good weekend, had a good time," said Kevin Flowers, of Detroit, Michigan.