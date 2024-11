Power outage at Philadelphia International Airport impacting some flights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A power outage at Philadelphia International Airport is impacting some flights Saturday morning.

The airport says it is contained to Terminal D. Any passengers traveling to or from PHL on United, Delta, JetBlue, Air Canada or Alaska Air are asked to check with their airline for the current flight status.

All other terminals at the airport have power.

It is unclear what caused the outage or how long it will last.