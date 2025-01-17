Police investigating break-in at Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sweet aromas wafted through the air Friday at the Packer Avenue location of Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia.

But earlier in the morning, before opening, the iconic business was the site of a brazen crime.

"They broke in shortly before 6:00 a.m.," said Heather Cram, the senior director of business development for Termini Brothers Bakery. "We didn't discover it until our staff showed up at 9 a.m. to open the store."

Surveillance video from outside the store shows the suspect wearing a mask covering most of his face, gray pants and a blue jacket.

He appears to be using some kind of tool to break in, trying several times before he gets inside.

"The lock was busted out. There were a bunch of things pulled out of the drawers in the store, he ripped out our wifi," said Cram.

Video from inside the store shows the suspect breaking into the register behind the counter.

Philadelphia police say several bags of change were taken, along with an unknown amount of cash.

But Termini's officials say thankfully, the most important items weren't touched.

"Thank God they didn't smash any cases, said Cram. "They didn't take any cannoli. Our Eagles cupcakes are still there and available for the weekend."

The Packer Avenue location was back open later in the day - locks fixed - and will be open as usual through the weekend.

As soon as Termini's posted about the crime on social media on Friday, support came pouring in.

"People in the neighborhood stopped by right away to start checking on our staff to make sure everyone was okay. So everybody was concerned and it's touching. We love our customers and they love us," said Cram.

The business is now looking into more security precautions, saying this is the first time anything like this has happened at this location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.