4 injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

4 injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

4 injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

4 injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

4 injured after shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were injured when shots rang out in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday near the 3200 block of G Street.

Police say two gunshot victims were found at the scene and two others showed up at Temple University Hospital.

Chopper 6 over shooting in Kensington on Aug. 27, 2024.

One of the victims is listed as critical. The remaining victims are said to be in stable condition.

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire or if any arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.