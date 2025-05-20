Philadelphia man arrested in robbery, fatal shooting of man in Montgomery County

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man was arrested after being accused of robbing and killing a man who had just walked off a SEPTA bus in Montgomery County.
Jordan Antrim is charged with murder in the shooting death of Paul Ley-Harris.
It happened near Ridge Pike and Cross Keys Road in Lower Providence Township on Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses told police they saw Antrim shoot Ley-Harris and go through his pockets.
When officers arrived, Ley-Harris' wallet was missing.
Neighbors say it happened just steps away from the apartment complex where the victim lived.
Investigators say Antrim fled the scene and changed clothes.
They captured him a few blocks away.