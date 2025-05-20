24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia man arrested in robbery, fatal shooting of man in Montgomery County

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 20, 2025 11:35AM
Philadelphia man arrested in fatal shooting, robbery of man in Montgomery County
A Philadelphia man was arrested after being accused of robbing and killing a man who had just walked off a SEPTA bus in Montgomery County.

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man was arrested after being accused of robbing and killing a man who had just walked off a SEPTA bus in Montgomery County.

Jordan Antrim is charged with murder in the shooting death of Paul Ley-Harris.

A Philadelphia man was arrested after being accused of robbing and killing a man who had just walked off a SEPTA bus in Montgomery County.
A Philadelphia man was arrested after being accused of robbing and killing a man who had just walked off a SEPTA bus in Montgomery County.

It happened near Ridge Pike and Cross Keys Road in Lower Providence Township on Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses told police they saw Antrim shoot Ley-Harris and go through his pockets.

When officers arrived, Ley-Harris' wallet was missing.

Paul Ley-Harris
Paul Ley-Harris

Neighbors say it happened just steps away from the apartment complex where the victim lived.

Investigators say Antrim fled the scene and changed clothes.

They captured him a few blocks away.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW