Philadelphia man accused of exchanging sexually explicit messages and photos with pre-teen girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is facing charges after allegedly exchanging child sexual abuse material with a minor.

Steven Green, 32, is charged with one count of first-degree manufacturing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators with the prosecutor's office and East Windsor Police Department say Green was exchanging sexually explicit messages and photos with the pre-teen girl, as well as allegedly directing her to take photos and videos of herself engaging in sexual conduct to send to him.

A search warrant was executed on Green's home on May 8, where multiple items were seized, according to police.

He was taken into custody without incident.

