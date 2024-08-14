Philly guy among 24 contestants on first edition of Golden Bachelorette

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have our first look at the dating pool of men for the first edition of The Golden Bachelorette.
A total of 24 stellar seniors will step into the spotlight, including one man from our area.
That contestant, Charles L., is a 66-year-old retired financial analyst from Philadelphia.
He will be among the men vying for Joan Vassos' heart this fall.
Ranging in age from 57 to 69, the group includes a firefighter, a salon owner, an ER doctor and, of course, plenty of retirees.
"The Golden Bachelorette" will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. starting Sept. 18 right here on 6abc.