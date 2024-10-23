Philadelphia man sentenced for making antisemitic and Islamophobic threats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man has learned his sentence for making antisemitic and Islamophobic threats.

Yaniv Gola, 51, will spend 16 months in prison, which will then be followed by three years of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty to using a device to mask his phone number as he made hundreds of threatening phone calls and texts to both Jews and Muslims.

Gola had eight victims between August 2022 and November 2023.

Prosecutors say in one call Gola said Jews should be shoved in ovens. He told other victims he would come to their work and kill them.

