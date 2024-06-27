Mayor Cherelle Parker to announce plan for year-round school pilot program in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Families in the School District of Philadelphia will learn the details of the new pilot program for year-round schooling.
Mayor Cherelle Parker will make the announcement on Thursday regarding a plan that was a pillar of her campaign.
She said she believes a full-year calendar will boost academics and help students pursue extracurricular activities, while giving parents more child care help.
ALSO SEE: Data shows uptick in violence against Pennsylvania teachers in classroom | Investigation
Families will have the choice to opt-in to the program.
The mayor will announce the 20 schools taking part in the program this fall.