Mayor Cherelle Parker to announce plan for year-round school pilot program in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Families in the School District of Philadelphia will learn the details of the new pilot program for year-round schooling.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will make the announcement on Thursday regarding a plan that was a pillar of her campaign.

She said she believes a full-year calendar will boost academics and help students pursue extracurricular activities, while giving parents more child care help.

Families will have the choice to opt-in to the program.

The mayor will announce the 20 schools taking part in the program this fall.