Philadelphia mayor announces new appointments to administration

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced several appointments to lead key departments in her administration Friday morning.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced several appointments to lead key departments in her administration Friday morning.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced several appointments to lead key departments in her administration Friday morning.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced several appointments to lead key departments in her administration Friday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced several appointments to lead key departments in her administration Friday morning.

Among her appointments, Parker named Tyrell Brown as the director of LGBTQ + Affairs.

Andy Toy was named director of the city's home appraisal program.

The mayor named Robin Torrance as the Director of Pan Hellenic and HBCU Engagement in the city, and Patricia Wellenbach as the new chief strategy and partnership officer.