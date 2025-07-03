Philadelphia mayor delivers impassioned remarks to striking city workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered impassioned remarks on Thursday as negotiations between the city and the largest blue-collar workers union remain at a standstill.

"I will not put the fiscal stability of the City of Philadelphia in jeopardy for no one. If that means I'm a one-term mayor, then so be it," Parker said during a news conference on Thursday. "But the history books will say that Mayor Cherelle Parker did right by the blue collar men and women of District Council 33 and put an offer on the table that no other municipal blue collar workers in the nation could be able to say that their city was providing mortgages for them to be able to become home owners."

The latest talks between the city and leaders of District Council 33 - the largest of four major unions representing city workers - ended late Wednesday without a deal, and no new talks were scheduled for Thursday. Both sides have said they were willing to continue negotiations.

DC 33 is asking for an 8% wage increase per year. The City is offering 7% over 3 years, which averages out to be just over 2% a year.

Parker says the contract offered is the most offered by any mayor.

DC 33 is made up of roughly 9,000 workers who provide services like street repair and trash pickup. Their membership also includes some airport workers, members of the Water Dept. and 911 dispatchers.

Mounting trash piles in some parts of the city were also still causing grief for residents and officials, who on Thursday strongly urged residents to follow the collection guidelines imposed when the strike began Tuesday. They also urged residents to report problems at the trash collection sites, and noted trash is being cleared as fast as possible and the city is working to open more sites.

