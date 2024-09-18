Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker endorses 76ers' plan for arena in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said Wednesday she is throwing her support behind the 76ers' plan to build an arena in Center City.

In a video statement released Wednesday afternoon, Parker said an agreement has been reached to "ensure that our Sixers are staying home."

Parker said the deal represents $1.3 billion in private investment in the city, hundreds of millions of dollars of tax revenue for the city and the school district, and hundreds of jobs.

"It is the best financial deal ever entered into by a Philadelphia mayor for a local sports arena," Parker said.

She said her administration will be sending legislation to City Council for its consideration.

Council would still have to approve it, Parker noted.

"We are grateful to Mayor Parker and her team for their time and diligence in evaluating our proposal and look forward to advancing to the next steps with City Council," the 76ers said in a statement.

The team's proposed arena, 76 Place, would be located about a block from Chinatown and has been a hotbed of controversy since it was announced.

Some in the community worry that street parking could disappear, traffic could rise and it could be harder to hold festivals.

In a statement released shortly after the mayor's announcement, the Save Chinatown Coalition said the fight is "far from over."

"Mayor Parker still hasn't met with Chinatown after all this time, yet feels she can have a stance on whether our community should live or die. This was never about one person, and this fight is far from over. We are going to fight this, and we are going to the mat. It's on," said coalition member Debbie Wei.

Parker's support comes after the state of New Jersey floated a $400 million deal to lure the Sixers to Camden.

Sixers officials have said they want a new arena to be ready by the time the team's lease with its current home, the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia, expires in 2031.

In Wednesday's announcement, Parker went on to say she 'wholeheartedly' believes it is the right deal for the people of Philadelphia.

Parker said she would have more to say in a forthcoming presentation.

She said she would also be holding town hall meetings across the city of Philadelphia.

