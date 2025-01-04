Philadelphia, national Muslim community condemns New Orleans attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With thousands of members, the Philadelphia Masjid in West Philadelphia is a big part of the local Muslim community.

They say Wednesday's terrorist attack in New Orleans in no way represents their faith. Some spoke of the tragedy as they gathered for Friday congregational prayers.

"Whatever you go through through [ out ] the week, you just come here and listen to the sermon and it fills your heart with joy," said Tone Barr, Community Liaison Director of Philadelphia Masjid.

Such a message was needed after the tragedy along Bourbon Street. Fourteen people were killed when an attacker sped his truck down the pedestrian-filled street before getting out and firing at police.

"When I heard the news I was horrified. I was even more horrified when I learned it was coming from somebody of the Islamic faith," said Barr.

The attacker supported ISIS and embraced Islamic State extremist views. They are views that Muslim-Americans across the country say don't represent them.

"We condemn all acts of violence that cause hurt or destruction to the human family," said Jamil Abdullah, an Imam at Philadelphia Masjid.

Imam Kenneth Nuriddin agreed.

"We cannot look at events that an individual chooses to do as being inspired or sanctioned by any religious beliefs," he said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a strong statement from its national office condemning the attacker's extremist views. Part of the statement reads: " [ The attacker's ] crime is the latest example of why cruel, merciless, bottom-feeding extremist groups have been rejected by the overwhelming majority of the Muslim world."

The Executive Director of CAIR Philadelphia echoes that sentiment.

"What these organizations stand for and the violence they perpetrate have no place in our religion," said Ahmet Tekelioglu.

The fear now is there could be potential retaliation against the Muslim community.

"We did send messaging to our local communities encouraging them to take precautions," said Tekelioglu.

"Security is our number one goal here at Philadelphia Masjid," said Barr.

With security stationed throughout the Masjid, services continued like normal on Friday. Local Muslim leaders are hopeful that, instead of dividing, faiths can unite in the aftermath of tragedy.

"Whether you're of the Islamic faith or the Christian faith," said Barr, "we need to come together."

Some people, including President-elect Trump, falsely stated that the attacker was from outside the country. That's not true. The executive director of CAIR Philadelphia says perpetuating that type of narrative falsely connecting the attack to immigration is concerning.