Philadelphia native shows us his favorite spots in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- Action News is in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

We're in the heart of the French Quarter, which certainly looks a lot different with all the security and barriers in place following what happened on New Year's Day, but the festive vibe is still the same.

We linked up with Dan Flynn, a transplant from Northeast Philadelphia who's been here for some two decades now, and he took us to some of his favorite spots!