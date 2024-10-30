PPA to add speed cameras on Broad Street in Philadelphia

Early next year, the PPA will be adding a second corridor of their speed camera program along north and south Broad Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Parking Authority will be adding more speed cameras in Philadelphia.

The new cameras are expected to be installed early next year along north and south Broad Street.

"Broad Street is probably the second most dangerous road -- second to Roosevelt Boulevard," said Rich Lazer, the executive director of Philadelphia Parking Authority. "Now that the boulevard has the camera program, it's drastically dropped speeding by 90%, and traffic deaths as well."

Lazer explains that the PPA, along with the city and PennDOT, will look at police crash data, and determine the intersections with the most speeding and accidents.

Speed cameras went live on Roosevelt Blvd. in 2020 and currently has 10 locations active.

Researchers estimate they have saved almost one life per month.

"It's not about violations, it's really about making the road safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and people driving vehicles and people crossing the street," Lazer said.

The goal is to have the cameras up on the boulevard by February.

There will be a warning period of 60 to 90 days, and then tickets will be issued.

The city will also look at additional corridors for camera installation.

However, not all drivers are convinced.

"You have to have radar detectors with state troopers and everything, but what if radar is faulty? How can we know that? How can we prove that we go to court? How do we know that camera equipment or radar equipment isn't faulty?" asked Eric Vandersose, from Manayunk.

