Philadelphia Parking Authority releases speed camera results along Roosevelt Boulevard

"Since the program's implementation, there has been a substantial reduction in the number of vehicles traveling above the posted speed limit," the 35-page report said.
There are currently 32 cameras positioned at eight locations along the notoriously busy and sometimes dangerous road.
Posted signage has also been installed to indicate intersections in which speed cameras are installed. The automated speed enforcement camera locations are:
1. Roosevelt Boulevard and Banks Way
2. Roosevelt Boulevard and F Street
3. Roosevelt Boulevard and Deveraux Street
4. Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue
5. Roosevelt Boulevard and Strahle Street
6. Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue
7. Roosevelt Boulevard and Red Lion Road (near Whitten Street)
8. Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road (near Horning Road)
The cameras were activated in June 2020 to collect data during a 60-day warning period, with fines beginning in August 2020.
During the first month of the warning period in June 2020, the PPA mailed 224,206 violation warning notices to speeding motorists.
"As the program continued, driving behaviors changed and vehicles began to slow down, resulting in a 93% decrease in violation issuance," the report said.
Data collected during the warning period revealed what others have experienced- some drivers use Roosevelt Boulevard as a race track. Many were photographed traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph, according to officials.
The report said in August 2020, the first month of violations with fines, violations decreased to 84,608.
According to the report, issued violations decreased from 224,206 (7,474 per day) during June 2020 to 38,660 (1,289 per day) in November 2020.
The number of vehicles speeding in excess of 100 mph during the 60-day warning period was 75, the report said. That number was reduced in the following seven months, with seven vehicles recorded over 100 mph in February 2021.
"From June 2020 to February 2021, 89% of violations were issued to in-state drivers; 63.03% of which were issued to drivers with vehicles registered in Philadelphia, and at least 8.14% to drivers with vehicles registered in Bucks County," the report said.
Based on the data, the PPA recommends the presence of law enforcement between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. along the Boulevard, saying that "could potentially address excessive speeding during a critical period."
They also recommend additional cameras along the roadway, as well as a traffic signal between Strahle and Woodward streets.
Scott Petri, the Philadelphia Parking Authority's executive director, said, compared to other cities, Philadelphia had a higher rate of speedsters on the Boulevard during the warning period.
Anyone photographed by the cameras going more than 10 mph over the speed limit will be mailed a ticket of up to $150 to the address the car is registered to.
Drivers who are ticketed will not have any points added to their driving record.
Some people have a real issue with the speed cameras and argue that the devices are a way for the city to make money. But city leaders insist that using the cameras is about saving lives.
"The fine is aimed at deterring driving at excessive speeds that could lead to fatal accidents and injuries," Petri said.
Officials are pointing to New York City as an example. Speed cameras installed there between 2014-2017 reportedly reduced speeding by 63% and lowered the number of fatal crashes by 55%.
In its report, the PPA recommends a targeted public campaign designed to educate drivers of the risks and dangers of excessive speeding.