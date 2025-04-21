PPA begins issuing tickets for new 'Smart Loading Zones' in Center City Philadelphia

If you want to park in certain loading zones in the heart of the business district, you'll have to pay up.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Parking Authority will begin issuing tickets Monday for its new "Smart Loading Zones," as the grace period has expired.

The area runs from 12th to 20th Street, along Walnut, Sansom and Chestnut streets.

Cameras have been installed at 22 locations, encompassing around 187 spaces.

Philadelphia Smart Loading Zones

Those cameras will monitor the spots and automatically bill drivers.

You'll need to register for a Curbpass account if you want to park there. There is a QR code on the sign.

Vehicles will be charged 10 cents per minute, for a maximum stay of up to an hour.

But if you're not registered, vehicles will be now be fined $51 after three minutes.

Anyone double-parked will get a $76 fine.

