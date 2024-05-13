PPA begins issuing tickets, fines amid crackdown on ADA mobility violations in Philadelphia

Vehicles on sidewalks and blocking curb ramps will be ticketed by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A crackdown is coming for illegally parked cars on Philadelphia streets.

Vehicles on sidewalks and blocking curb ramps will be ticketed by the Philadelphia Parking Authority starting Monday, according to PPA.

The PPA has been distributing warning notices over the past two weeks.

It has all been part of its ADA Mobility Access Initiative.

According to Census data from the city, an estimated 17% of Philadelphia residents have some form of disability, which comes out to about 250,000 people.

When cars block sidewalks and crosswalks, all of this seriously impedes the mobility of people with disabilities.

In March, PPA said they were hiring 30 new parking enforcement officers to focus on this initiative.

The PPA's executive director previously said it is not their job to increase violations, adding that their goal is to change behavior.

Fines are $76 in Center City and $51 in other neighborhoods.