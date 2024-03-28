PPA cracking down on sidewalk parking in Philadelphia | What you need to know

PPA will hire 30 new parking enforcement officers to focus on ticketing vehicles blocking sidewalks and curb ramps.

The PPA will be focusing on vehicles blocking the path of sidewalks and curb ramps like the ones at this intersection.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parking can be a real premium in many Philadelphia neighborhoods.

Every winter, authorities send out a reminder about no savesies. And now that spring is upon us, officials want to crack down on another illegal activity: parking on sidewalks and curb ramps.

We all know parking is hard to come by in certain parts of the city, and some, like here in South Philadelphia, resort to parking in the median.

However, the Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) is launching a new campaign that will focus on vehicles blocking the path of sidewalks and curb ramps.

The agency is getting the word out from those sharing personal experiences asking everyone to keep them in mind before parking illegally.

"I was born with spina bifida and I have to use crutches. I wear leg braces and at times use a wheelchair to get around. If you park illegally on a sidewalk, it's a big problem like me with mobility difficulties and it basically stops me in my tracks," Sheila Hess said in a PPA video.

The informational video also shows how parking on sidewalks and blocking curb ramps make it more difficult for a number of people.

Action News has learned the PPA will hire 30 new parking enforcement officers to focus on ticketing vehicles blocking sidewalks and curb ramps.

According to Census data from the city, an estimated 17% of Philadelphia residents have some form of disability, which comes out to about 250,000 people.

Advocates say for people with certain disabilities, it could be impossible to go around a car and onto the road.

"I was born with cerebral palsy. Everywhere I go, I use a wheelchair or I get carried around," Lamoni Green said in the PPA video. "I don't think it's fair for people to park illegally because it makes my life more difficult."

The PPA's executive director says it is not their job to increase violations, adding that their goal is to change behavior.

They'll start issuing warnings during May. After that, fines will be $76 in Center City and $51 in other neighborhoods.