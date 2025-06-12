Philadelphia Parks & Rec announces 2025 public pool schedule | See where to cool off this summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is gearing up to make sure you can stay cool this summer by announcing the 2025 public pool opening schedule.

More than 60 outdoor public pools will be available across the city for residents.

All city public pools will offer free swim lessons for children, as well as host swim lessons for more than 6,000 summer campers.

Pool schedules and hours vary based on available staffing.

All open pools will offer public swim from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily. However, additional public swim hours may also vary by location.

2025 pool opening dates:

Friday, June 13, 2025



Hunting Park Pool - 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140.

Kelly Pool - 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131.

Saturday, June 14, 2025



Fox Chase Pool - 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111.

Schmidt Pool - 113-23 W. Ontario St., 19140.

Penrose Pool - 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., 19122.

Sunday, June 15, 2025



Gathers Pool - 2501-19 W. Diamond St., 19121.

Monday, June 16, 2025



Samuel Pool - 3539 Gaul St., 19134.

Jacobs Pool - 4500 Linden Ave., 19114

Fishtown Pool - 1202-32 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125.

Tuesday, June 17, 2025



Fletcher Pool - 743-81 N 48th Street, 19139.

Marian Anderson Pool - 740 S. 17th St., 19146.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025



Francisville Pool - 1737 Francis St., 19130.

Ridgway Pool - 1301 Carpenter St., 19147.

Pleasant Pool - 6720 Boyer St., 19119.

Feltonville Pool - 4726-4700 Ella St., 19120

Thursday, June 19, 2025



Lackman Pool - 1101 Bartlett St., 19115.

Vogt Pool - 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135.

Friday, June 20, 2025



Bridesburg Pool - 4625 Richmond St., 19137.

Morris Estate Pool - 1610 W. Chelten Ave, 19126.

Saturday, June 21, 2025



Shepard Pool - 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131.

Northern Liberties Pool - 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123.

Sunday, June 22, 2025



Kendrick Pool - 5822-24 Ridge Ave., 19128.

Due to ongoing repairs, the following pools will not open for the 2025 pool season:

12th & Cambria Pool,

Amos Pool,

Baker Pool,

CB Moore Pool,

Cohen (Hillside) Pool,

McVeigh Pool,

Myers Pool,

Sample Pool,