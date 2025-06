Philadelphia passes city's $13B budget, funding infastructure, anti-violence and HOME initative

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council passed its operating and capital budgets for the upcoming year.

Together, the plans call for more than $13 billion to fund the city in the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

Investments include more than $26 million to fund critical infrastructure and $30 million for anti-violence grants.

Separately, the council also approved the sale of $800 million in bonds to fund Mayor Cherelle Parker's Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or HOME initiative.