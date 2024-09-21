Philadelphia won five straight NL East titles from 2007-11, then went 10 years without making the playoffs.

How Phillies can clinch the NL East this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies clinched their third consecutive playoff appearance Friday night with a win over the New York Mets.

Assured at least a National League wild card, the Phillies can secure their first NL East title since 2011 as early as Saturday night.

The magic number now stands at one.

The Fightins take on the second place Mets at Citi Field on Saturday and Sunday, and just one win will get the party started.

Manager Rob Thomson gathered his players in the clubhouse Friday and thanked them during a tempered champagne toast acknowledging their significant achievement.

But no wild party, with grown men spraying booze and guzzling beer and soaking each other in glee.

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, left, celebrates with teammates after defeating the New York Mets 12-2 in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Not just yet, anyway.

Seeking their third World Series championship, the Phillies overtook Atlanta for the division lead on May 3 and haven't trailed since.

Philadelphia (92-62) is tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the majors and on track for a first-round bye in the playoffs. It's the third time the Phillies have reached the postseason three years in a row (1976-78 and 2007-11).

"Not everybody gets the chance to play for the World Series every year, so as much as maybe people in this room feel like this is where we should be, it's still an accomplishment," All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm said.

Philadelphia won five straight NL East titles from 2007-11, then went 10 years without making the playoffs. A wild-card entry each of the past two postseasons, the Phillies put together consecutive October runs that ended in heartbreak.

They reached the 2022 World Series, losing to Houston in six games, and dropped a seven-game NL Championship Series to Arizona last year after leading the underdog Diamondbacks 2-0 and 3-2.

Philadelphia's only World Series championships came in 1980 and 2008.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

