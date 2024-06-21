Pizza delivery driver shot, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was shot and killed on Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue near Master Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say the 29-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the gunman fired about six shots at close range.

The victim was reportedly returning from a delivery and was gunned down outside of the pizza shop, Small said.

"You can clearly see a male walking south on the sidewalk on Ridge Avenue, approaching the driver's door of the victim's vehicle. It appeared he tried to pull open the driver's door and that's when the victim put the vehicle in reverse and then crashed into the parked car," said Small.

Philly police give update after delivery driver shot, killed on June 20, 2024.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Police are still working to determine if this was a robbery or a carjacking, or if the shooter was targeting the victim.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as standing 5'10" with a medium to thin build. He was last seen headed south on Ridge Avenue wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a hood pulled over his head.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.