Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after three vehicle hit and run crash in Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a three vehicle hit and run crash that left one dead and five others injured in the Holmesburg section of the city.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of State Road and Ashburner Street.

According to preliminary reports, police say a silver Nissan SUV travelling northbound on State Road made a left turn on to Ashburner Street. While making the turn, the Nissan struck a black Honda that was travelling southbound at a high rate of speed. The impact caused the Honda to strike a third vehicle, a black Ford Escape, before crashing into a utility pole.

The black Honda had three occupants. A passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

There were also three occupants inside the black Ford Escape. The driver and two passengers of that vehicle were taen to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

The first vehicle, the Nissan SUV, fled the scene. Police are still looking for the driver.

This is an on-going investigation with the Crash Investigation Division.