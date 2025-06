Man arrested for brazen robbery of restaurant owner in Olney

Man arrested for brazen robbery of restaurant owner in Olney

Man arrested for brazen robbery of restaurant owner in Olney

Man arrested for brazen robbery of restaurant owner in Olney

Man arrested for brazen robbery of restaurant owner in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest in the brazen robbery of a restaurant in Olney.

Police say 18-year-old Marcus Neto walked into Shauna's Restaurant on Mascher Street last week and pointed a gun at the owner while her children sat just feet away.

The entire ordeal was recorded on surveillance video.

Officials believe he is also responsible for a number of burglaries at auto body shops and other businesses in Northeast Philadelphia and Montgomery County.