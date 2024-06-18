Philadelphia police identify officer who shot dirt bike rider during traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the officer who shot a dirt bike rider as he allegedly reached for a gun during a weekend traffic stop.

Officer Paul Moore, 32, is currently on administrative duty pending an investigation by Internal Affairs and the Officer-Involved Shooting Unit.

He is a 6-year veteran of the department and is assigned to the 22nd District.

The man who was shot is hospitalized in stable condition. His name has not been released.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of N. 6th Street near West Somerset Street.

Officers were following up on a tip from a police helicopter about a dirt bike driver "recklessly weaving through traffic," the department said in a news release.

Ofc. Moore arrived to find the suspect alongside the dirt bike and, police say, he explained that the dirt bike would be confiscated since it is illegal to ride a dirt bike on city streets.

Police say the suspect became agitated and reached for a concealed weapon.

Moore, who police say was positioned behind the suspect, saw the suspect drawing a gun and tried to disarm him but was unsuccessful.

Ofc. Moore then fired his weapon multiple times, shooting the suspect.

That person's gun was recovered at the scene, police say.

