Video shows 4 suspects wanted in shooting death of 15-year-old on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released surveillance video of the four suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old on a SEPTA bus.
Zahkir Whitfield was shot while on the bus near 40th Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.
Investigators say one of the suspects fired a single shot into the bus following a fight.
The victim was a student at Upper Darby High School.
The video includes images of the three of the suspects inside a store as well as on the bus.
Another shot shows the fourth suspect getting on the bus.
One image shows one of the suspects, called "Suspect #1," pointing a gun.
If you recognize the suspects, you're asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).