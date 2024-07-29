At least 12 cars ransacked during vandalism spree in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another city block was lined with broken glass on Monday as vandals caused more headaches for car owners.

Drivers woke up to discover their cars parked along 22nd Street in Center City were the target.

It's the latest in a series of similar crimes reported across multiple neighborhoods in recent days and weeks.

"Not just surprised, I'm dismayed. I'm upset. This is not the way it should be," said Ram Mahidhara, who lives nearby.

The trail of damage was spotted up and down 22nd Street for several blocks between Arch and Chestnut streets.

At least a dozen or more vehicles were left covered in glass.

Jaynay Johnson says her partner's car was targeted on Friday.

"The police said there were about 20 cars that had gotten broken into that night," said Johnson. "I've noticed that there's been a pattern. It's been happening for the past four days. I walk my dog this way, every time I come out, there has been broken glass."

Police told Action News nothing of significance was stolen, mainly cash and petty items.

Investigators are hoping security cameras might provide a lead in the case.

Residents say they're fed up with the recent trend, causing some to rethink their parking habits.

"I have friends who come and visit, I'm going to tell them to spend the money and park in a lot," said Mahidhara.

Police have not said whether this rash of break-ins is related to each other.

Philadelphia police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact the police.