Pit bull shot, killed while on walk in Philadelphia; investigation underway

Pit bull shot, killed while on walk in Philadelphia; investigation underway

Pit bull shot, killed while on walk in Philadelphia; investigation underway

Pit bull shot, killed while on walk in Philadelphia; investigation underway

Pit bull shot, killed while on walk in Philadelphia; investigation underway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dog was shot and killed in Philadelphia while out on a walk Sunday night.

It happened at 11th and Parrish streets just before 5 p.m.

According to police, a teenage girl was with a friend walking her mother's pit bull when they were approached by two to three male suspects.

One allegedly asked to pet the dog.

Surveillance video then shows the dog chasing at least one of the men.

Officers say they later found the dog dead, having been shot at least twice.

No further details have been released on this incident.