Police: Man intentionally struck in deadly hit-and-run in Southwest Philadelphia

Investigators say it started as a dispute between a couple and a group of men inside a club near 61st and Passyunk Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Southwest Philadelphia, and they believe the victim was intentionally struck.

Investigators say it started as a dispute between a couple and a group of men inside a gentleman's club near 61st and Passyunk Avenue.

The argument spilled outside and turned physical.

Police say both sides then got into their vehicles, but the argument continued.

That's when police say the man, who was part of the couple, got out of his car and confronted the men who were in a Dodge Durango.

Chief Inspector D.F. Pace told Action News that it appears that the Dodge Durango intentionally ran into the man, pushing him 70 feet off the roadway and into a nearby gully.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say they found a gun next to the victim, but it's not clear who had the weapon originally.

Investigators say they have recovered video of the confrontation and are actively investigating.