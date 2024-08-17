The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police: Man shot and killed while driving in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting homicide in Strawberry Mansion.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of Stanley Street.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot while inside a vehicle. The vehicle then crashed into a building at the end of the block at the intersection of Stanley and York Street.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.