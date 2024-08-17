WATCH VIDEOS

Police: Man shot and killed while driving in Strawberry Mansion

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, August 17, 2024 4:07PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting homicide in Strawberry Mansion.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of Stanley Street.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot while inside a vehicle. The vehicle then crashed into a building at the end of the block at the intersection of Stanley and York Street.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on a motive and no arrests have been made.

