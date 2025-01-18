Police officer hurt while trying to stop stolen car in Northern Liberties

Officer hurt while trying to stop stolen car in Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being injured while trying to apprehend a suspect in Northern Liberties.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at 6th Street and Girard Avenue.

Police say the suspect was driving a stolen car.

The vehicle slowed down as the officer approached but suddenly the driver attempted to pull away, according to Inspector D.F. Pace.

Authorities say the officer cut his hands while breaking a window.

"They were able to flee with the officer's hands inside that vehicle. And because of the broken glass and shards, that officer suffered cuts to both of his hand and arms," Pace explained.

The driver and other occupants inside the vehicle were able to get away.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.