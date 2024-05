A police lieutenant was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital after his cruiser flipped over in a crash in Torresdale.

It happened at Frankford and Grant Avenues just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

A police lieutenant was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

The people in the other vehicle involved were also hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.