Philadelphia police officer remains hospitalized in the ICU after being shot during traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia police officer remains hospitalized after being shot during a traffic stop Saturday night in the Kensington section of the city.

The 31-year-old officer, whose name has not been released, remained in the intensive care unit at Temple University Hospital on Tuesday.

The officer is on a respirator with his family by his side.

The suspect in this case, 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and other offenses. He is being held on $12.5 million bail.

Sources tell Action News this is not the first time Vazquez fired at police.

Criminal records show Vazquez fired on officers in Puerto Rico after an alleged carjacking back in 2011.

The Philadelphia officer was shot around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3500 block of F Street. He was one of two officers who pulled Vazquez over.

Police say Vazquez had no license and the car was not registered. Officers called a Parking Authority tow truck and allowed Vazquez and three friends, who arrived at the scene in another vehicle after the traffic stop, to retrieve items.

The officers then saw a holster and confronted Vazquez, who fled. As he ran he fired three times toward police, hitting one of the officers in the neck. His partner was able to return fire but Vazquez was not hit.

Vazquez kept running.

Police say he tried to carjack the driver of a minivan and then entered two homes, holding the second homeowner hostage.

SWAT officers surrounded the home and Vazquez was eventually taken into custody.

