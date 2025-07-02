Video allegedly shows SUV wanted in shooting of Philadelphia school safety officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released surveillance video in connection with the weekend shooting of a school safety officer near Penn's Landing.

Detectives say a driver flagged down the 68-year-old officer on Columbus Boulevard early Sunday morning, telling him he was the victim of a road incident on I-95.

IMAGE: Police are searching for this vehicle in connection with the shooting of a school safety officer on Junr 29, 2025.

That's when police believe the shooter, who was driving this white Kia Sportage, opened fire on the officer. The 68-year-old officer managed to drive a short distance before crashing into a tree in front of Dave and Busters along Columbus Boulevard.

MORE | Philadelphia school safety officer critical after being shot near Penn's Landing

Police say the officer remains in critical condition as the search for the suspect continues.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.