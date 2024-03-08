Exclusive: How Philly police's new surge team is cracking down on violence, quality of life issues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department has implemented a Mobile Surge Team.

It is part of Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and Mayor Cherelle Parker's plan to fight crime.

Investigative Reporter Chad Pradelli got a front-row seat to ride with the team last Friday night.

The group is made up of officers of all ranks and many in administrative positions during their regular shifts.

The team is put into the fray on Friday and Saturday nights to flood high-crime areas, establish an increased presence, and back up an overworked and understaffed patrol across the city.

"We went back to some of the things that worked -- that we know worked -- refined them a bit with new data and re-instituted them," said Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram.

Philadelphia police deploys 'Mobile Surge Team' to fight crime in city hotspots

The investigative team rode shotgun with Lt. Tamika Allen, of the department's training bureau, who was supervising the surge team on that evening.

"Tonight we are focusing on the Kensington area, or the 24th district," said Lt. Allen. "And the other half of the team are focusing on the 18th district in West Philadelphia."

Just a couple hours into the shift, the team gets a radio call for backup.

We rush to the scene. But when we arrive, we learn that the officers luckily have it under control.

"He's good?" asked Lt. Allen.

"Yes," replied the patrol officer.

The goal of this team is not just violent crime but also quality of life issues. That means breaking up large gatherings, car meetups and rounding up groups of illegal ATV and dirt bikes.

The week prior, the team rounded up more than a dozen in its kickoff weekend.

"I think people were amazed to see that many officers moving in a team together, but also you know happy to have us out there," said Lt. Allen.

We are told the teams targeted various areas. Police brass said crime data will lead them.

On the night we rode along we witnessed several routine car stops.

"This was a traffic violation. He went through a red light, so they stopped him," said Lt. Allen. "He said was going to his grandmother's house on Erie Avenue except Erie Avenue is six blocks back in the opposite direction. So they're going to do a vehicle investigation."

Some of the stops were fruitful. At one traffic stop, other officers pulled over a Jeep on the 2600 block of Marshall Street. Officers said they found a large amount of narcotics.

Police arrested the driver and recovered nearly $100,000 of ketamine, which is a powerful club drug with tranquilizing effects.

"Any resistance or anything?" asked Action News.

"No, actually very compliant. So we're happy with that," replied Lt. Allen.

Police are keeping their accomplishments for the weekend close to the vest.

But come weekends, residents and criminals can expect to see more of this mobile surge team.

"It's a good thing," said Deputy Commissioner Cram. "We're putting the extra presence our community is calling for back on the street."