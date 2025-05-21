Search on for 2 beloved dogs stolen from car in Port Richmond; suspect arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A desperate search continues for two beloved dogs that were taken from their owners over the weekend in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

It was Sunday morning when Julie Kauffman said she picked up her boyfriend after working the overnight shift. Their four Shiba Inus were also in tow.

Kauffman says they stopped at the Wawa on the 3900 block of Aramingo Avenue when her boyfriend went inside for a bite to eat. Kauffman says she quickly fell asleep as she waited in the vehicle.

That's when investigators say surveillance video shows a man approach the vehicle. He was somehow able to open the back door of the car without waking up Kauffman and lure two of her dogs out with some food.

A few moments later, Kauffman says, "I woke up to my boyfriend screaming that the dog is gone."

Fifteen-year-old Pavi and nine-year-old Buck have been missing ever since.

Buck / Pavi

Kauffman claims the dogs are certified purebred Shiba Inus worth thousands of dollars each.

But she says her only motivation for owning those dogs is her love of the breed.

"They are microchipped to my name and my number. I just want the dogs. I don't care about money. I've had Pavi for 15 years. I can't even imagine what she's doing right now," she said.

Action News has learned that the suspect has since been arrested and formally charged, but the whereabouts of Pavi and Buck remain unknown.

"I just want them back, and I will pay for it, too. I don't care, I just want the dogs," said Kauffman.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Pavi and Buck, you are urged to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.