Man disguised as USPS carrier accused of stealing packages at North Philly apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is accused of posing as a postal worker to steal packages from a North Philadelphia apartment building.

It happened back on October 23 on the 1400 block of North 15th Street.

Video shows the suspect going through packages while dressed in United States Postal Service clothing.

He's also accused of committing thefts on several other occasions, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.