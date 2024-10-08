Suspect sought after 2 Philadelphia Family Dollar stores robbed at gunpoint

  • Watch Now
6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the robber who allegedly held up two Philadelphia Family Dollar stores at gunpoint.

The latest happened on the 1600 block of East Wadsworth Avenue in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook section on Sunday night.

Detectives believe he is the same person wanted for a robbery at a Family Dollar on West Cheltenham Avenue in West Oak Lane on Monday last week.

In both cases, a ski mask partially covered his face.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call Philadelphia police.

