Philadelphia Portal at Love Park moved to make room for Christmas Village

Portal officials say the attraction has been a huge success in its first few weeks in Philadelphia.

By 6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, November 8, 2024 3:36PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's "Portal" at Love Park has been moved, but you won't have to go far to find it.

The Portal has been a big hit since its debut last month, but this week, the new, fun attraction was moved from its original location.

The art installation is now next to the Philadelphia Visitors Center at 16th and JFK.

It was moved to make room as the Christmas Village set-up begins.

Portal officials say the attraction has been a huge success in its first few weeks in Philadelphia.

Crowds have surrounded the portal, allowing them to wave and interact with people looking through other portals in Dublin, Poland and Lithuania.

