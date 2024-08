Philadelphia radio personality Mary Mason of WHAT-AM laid to rest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia radio pioneer Mary Mason was laid to rest on Friday.

Her funeral service took place at the Sharon Baptist Church in Wynnefield Heights.

Mary Mason became a household name in Philadelphia, as people tuned in to her very popular "Mornings With Mary" show.

It was broadcast on WHAT-AM radio station for over four decades.

Mary Mason was 94.