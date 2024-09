The rates of residential parking permits are increasing.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A reminder to Philadelphia residents who park on the street near their home.

The annual fee will now be $75 per vehicle.

That's more than double the previous fee.

Only three vehicle permits are allowed per household.

Motorcycle and scooter permits will now be $50.

The ordinance was passed by City Council and signed by Mayor Parker in June.