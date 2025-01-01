Philadelphia rings in the New Year with fireworks over the Delaware River

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Year's Eve kicked off with a bang over the Delaware River.

"The way they just explode!" said Sarah Cordoba, 9, of Phoenixville, Pa. "It's like a colorful pop in the air."

"They were very glittery and colorful," said 6-year-old Arther Gupta.

He was mesmerized by the fireworks at Penn's Landing this evening, and so was his family, who had a waterside viewing spot.

"I had never seen fireworks off of a boat before so that was pretty spectacular," said his mother Esther Gupta.

This evening's downpour held off until just after the 6 p.m. fireworks show.

"First time I've been down here in a while. He wanted to come and we came out here," said Lloyd Harris of Philadelphia, who brought his son to the Penn's Landing fireworks show for the first time.

Some families spent part of their New Year's Eve together on the ice.

"We're going to be ice skating, Ferris wheel and then we're gonna go back to the hotel and have dinner," said Helena Cordoba of Phoenixville, Pa.

And as for New Year's resolutions?

"Stick to exercising on a consistent basis," said Sarina McGovern of South Philadelphia.

"I think to be more productive," said 11-year-old Leah Cardoba of Phoenixville, Pa.

"I do need to try to be more patient," said Brenda Carswell of Woodbridge, Va.

"Honestly it's to spend more time with my family. I tend to work quite a bit. So it'll be nice to be home," said Wendy Wagster of Robbinsville, N.J.