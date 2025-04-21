Philadelphia Runner readying racers for Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Twice a week, runners-in-training gather at Philadelphia Runner's Center City Store, training for The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run on Sunday, May 3rd. In the fall, they train for the Philly Marathon and Half Marathon.

Ross Martinson, a longtime avid runner, opened his first Philadelphia Runner store in 2004, on a mission to get people exercising more. He now has four locations, stocked with everything from cell phone belts and fitness watches to hydration packs and energy gels and self massage tools to soothe soreness.

The shops have sweat-wicking socks, shorts, shirts, and bras. One of their most popular products is called Body Glide, to protect against chafing.

If you're in the market for a new pair of sneakers, a specialist can analyze your gait and help you pick the perfect shoe.

When you run through your shoes, Martinson hopes you'll bring them back to the store for recycling. For every donated pair, $1 goes to Students Run Philly style. He and his team hope to raise $20,000 for the non-profit, this year.

Martinson is a veteran of the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run, placing in the top five three times. This will be his 15th year as the elite coordinator, recruiting top runners from around the world to run the iconic 10-mile race.

Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Sunday, May 3rd

Philadelphia Runner | Philadelphia Runner | Instagram

4358 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128

(267) 336-7409

1711 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 972-8333

505 Glen Eagle Square, Glen Mills, PA 19342

3621 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104