Superintendent Watlington talks staffing, security ahead of new school year in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia School Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington talked to Action News about staffing and safety for the upcoming school year.

"Safety and well-being of our students and our staff is the number one priority for our school district," said Watlington.

On Thursday, the district announced the installation of new digital cameras at 150 buildings. The district will also expand Safety Zones around schools, and the Safe Pathways. That's a program that provides monitors to keep an eye on any issues.

Another area of focus this year is staffing.

Last week, the district welcomed 800 new teachers and support staff at an orientation. However, the district still has vacancies.

"We won't fill every position, but we are ready to make sure that we have a qualified, competent and caring adult in every classroom," said Watlington.

According to the district, 95% of teaching positions are staffed, 97% of guidance counselor positions are filled, and the district hired more bus 'chauffeurs' than last year.

But the district will still have to be creative to fill the gaps.

"Because we will have some vacancies, our plan is to reallocate some non-classroom staff, with teaching credentials, into those classrooms that don't have a new hire teacher," Watlington said.

There are plans to also utilize staff from the central district offices to supplement the schools.

Another area the district will focus on is 'customer service.' The district will track communications with parents and ask them to fill out a survey about their experience.

There are plans to move some district leaders out of the main offices and into the neighborhoods to be more accessible to parents.

"One-stop shop to get support and to get services," said Watlington about moving leaders into neighborhoods.

2024 is the superintendent's third year with the district -- one that is known throughout the world thanks to the ABC hit show "Abbott Elementary", a show he called one of his favorites.

"As I travel the country for presentations, people often ask me, 'Are those real schools?' And I say, 'I'm glad that Abbott Elementary paints such a positive light for the city of Philadelphia," said Watlington.

The first day of school is Monday, August 26.