Police say they expect more arrests to be made in all of the cases.

5th suspect arrested in Philly bus stop shooting that injured 8 students, police vow more arrests

Philadelphia police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with a SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured eight students.

Philadelphia police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with a SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured eight students.

Philadelphia police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with a SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured eight students.

Philadelphia police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with a SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured eight students.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with a SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured eight students.

Investigators have said they would be arresting more than just the four primary suspects.

During a press conference on Thursday, police announced the arrest of 15-year-old Jeremiah Jefferson, who investigators said helped four others carry out the mass shooting on March 6.

Jeremiah L. Jefferson

"We now have evidence that he was in communication with the people inside that car," said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The four other suspects, who are also in police custody, were seen on video exiting a dark-colored vehicle before the shooting began. They have been identified as 17-year-old Asir Boone, 19-year-old Jermahd Carter, 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker and 18-year-old Ahnile Buggs.

Buggs is also accused of killing 20-year-old Kristofer Dowling back in February. He is facing murder charges in connection with that case.

Vanore said Jefferson identified victims to the suspects while he was inside a Dunkin' store and even gave them a message to "go" before the shooting erupted.

READ MORE: 4th suspect wanted for mass shooting at Philadelphia SEPTA bus stop arrested in Virginia

4th suspect wanted for mass shooting at Philadelphia SEPTA bus stop arrested in Virginia

"He even says at one point, 'I'm wearing this type of clothing. Don't cook me.' And then at the point where they were leaving the Dunkin' Donuts to walk to the bus stop, he types the word, 'Go,'" explained Vanore.

All five suspects are facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. as several Northeast High School students were waiting for the bus at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues in the city's Burholme neighborhood.

VIDEO: Suspects wanted in Philly mass shooting that injured 8 at bus stop

VIDEO: Suspects wanted in Philly mass shooting that injured 8 at bus stop

The injured students ranged between the ages of 15 and 17. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was shot nine times and had to be hospitalized in critical condition. All of the victims are now in stable condition.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Police have been working to determine if the Burlhome shooting is connected to another shooting that claimed the life of 17-year-old Imhotep Charter High School student Dayemen Taylor.

Taylor was shot on March 4 while waiting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz. Two other students and two bus passengers were also injured.

"There's some kind of two groups. Two neighborhood groups going back and forth," Vanore said.

Police say they expect more arrests to be made in all of the cases.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker