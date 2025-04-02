Man dies after being shot in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after he was shot multiple times behind an apartment in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood, according to police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Ridge and Paoli avenues.

Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was found shot in the chest and torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Further details on the shooting have not been released.

