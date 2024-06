21-year-old man shot, killed in South Phiadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in South Philadelphia.

Chopper 6 was over the scene Wednesday night in the 2200 block of South 23rd Street, between Jackson and Wolf streets.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest just after 8:30 p.m.

He died at the hospital about an hour later.

There is no apparent motive and no suspects in the shooting.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker