An 8-year-old girl was struck in the head while inside the car with her father and a teacher was shot twice in the face.

Police still searching for scooter rider who shot 3 people after crash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for the scooter rider who shot three people following a crash in the city's Kensington section.

It happened last Thursday around 3 p.m. after a driver hit a scooter rider who was traveling west on the 300 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

Video obtained by Action News shows the crash and then the scooter rider opening fire on the block.

Police say the suspect shot three bystanders, including an 8-year-old girl, who was struck in the head while inside the car with her father. She had had just left the Lewis Elkin Elementary School when she was shot.

A family spokesperson says the young girl, identified as Kaylien, did have to undergo surgery.

The gunfire also hit a 45-year-old male pedestrian in the leg and a 47-year-old woman, who was inside another vehicle.

The school district confirmed that the 47-year-old victim is a teacher at Conwell Middle School. She was shot twice in the face.

All three victims are listed in stable condition.

The scooter operator and the driver who hit him both left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.